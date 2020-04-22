Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri confirms 5,941 cases of COVID-19

8:50 p.m.: Moniteau County reports eight new cases

Moniteau County Health Department reports 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 26 probable cases. Four people have recovered according to its Facebook page.

8:30 p.m.: Dura Automotive Systems lays off 81 employees at Moberly Facility

The company announced on Monday night that 81 workers at its Moberly facility will be laid off.

The firings are expected to begin on May 1 or a date within the following 14 days. Dura recently filed for bankruptcy and was in the process of trying to sell the company, but the COVID-19 pandemic's impact has halted that.

5:00 p.m.: Boone County numbers updated

There are currently 90 reported cases in Boone County, with 9 active cases, 80 recovered and one death.

The age range with the most cases in Boone County is ages 25-44 with 35 cases, followed by ages 45-64 with 25 cases, ages 15-24 with 24 cases and ages 65 and older with five cases.

28 cases were confirmed travel related, 33 cases were contact to a confirmed case, 26 cases were community transmission and three cases are unknown.

4:15 p.m.: Pettis County numbers updated

The Pettis County Health Center announced on Facebook there are 16 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday.

3:45 p.m.: Callaway County numbers updated

There are no new positive cases to report at this time.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases, 15 recovered, four active and one death.

3:30 p.m.: Osage Beach issues additions to Civil Emergency Declaration

The emergency waiver for retailer packaged alcohol issued by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has been adopted in full as part of the Declaration of Civil Emergency.

All previous orders remain in full force and effect.

3:00 p.m.: Morgan County confirms 3rd case

The Morgan County Health Department confirms 3rd case of COVID-19. The case is not travel related.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri confirms 5,941 cases of COVID-19

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the state's Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed 5,941 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths from the virus.

11:15 a.m.: Boone County reports one additional case

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 90 in the county. 80 people have recovered from the virus.

10:45 a.m.: Howard County reports two recovered cases

10:45 a.m.: Osage County reports new case

10:15 a.m.: Cole County will not extend its stay at home order

Cole County's current stay at home order will expire April 25 as planned.

" As Cole County’s first step into a recovery phase, the Cole County Health Departments recommendation is to not extend the local restrictions in Cole County’s Stay at Home order, " the health department said in a news release. "In addition, the establishment order that pertains to restaurants, bars and clubs from March 19th will be rescinded effective today."

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cole County.

"The community’s cooperation with the Stay at Home orders has allowed the healthcare system in Cole County to care for patients and not become overwhelmed beyond their capacity," the statement said.

Cole County remains under the statewide stay at home order through May 3.

10 a.m.: Special Olympics Missouri altering plan for State Summer Games

This year's State Summer Games were originally scheduled for June 5-7 in Columbia. Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) has already canceled all of its trainings and events through May 31 due to COVID-19.

SOMO requires athletes to train for at least eight weeks before a competition, so hosting Summer Games as originally scheduled was not a possibility.

“If we made the decision to push back Summer Games, that would force us to change our fall sports schedule,” said Susan Stegeman, SOMO president and CEO in a statement. “Most of our area competitions for fall sports already have dates and venues scheduled. What may seem like a simple change in moving back Summer Games a month or two, would create giant waves, affecting all fall competitions.With the uncertainty of how long this virus will continue to impact our operations, communities, constituents, and partners, we’ve decided to move forward with a series of alternate program opportunities instead.”

A virtual State Summer Games program is being considered, and would allow athletes to compete from their own homes. Details are being finalized, but an official announcement will be made on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. May 5, according to a statement.