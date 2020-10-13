Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 129 cases since Friday, 25 in the past 24 hours

13 hours 55 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, Oct. 13 will become available below.

6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 129 new cases since Friday, 25 in the past 24 hours

The Cole County Health Department reported 129 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 25 in the past 24 hours. This brings their total number of active cases to 226. So far, 1,728 people have recovered.

5:05 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 6th COVID-19 related death, 400 recoveries

The Moniteau County Health Center reported its sixth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The resident was in their 70s, according to a press release. No additional information will be released.

The county currently has 80 active cases and eight hospitalizations. There have been 400 recoveries.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 13th, 2020, 4:30 pm Moniteau County Health Center Reports the 6th Death Due to...

Posted by Moniteau County Health Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

4:45 p.m.: Callaway County adds COVID-19 death, reports 686 recoveries 

Callaway County reported one new COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total to five deaths. 

The county reported 50 new cases since Friday and currently has 203 active cases.

Callaway County has had a total of 894 positive cases, with 686 recoveries.

4:20 p.m.: Miller County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Miller County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 13 deaths. 

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Miller County, Missouri It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health...

Posted by Miller County Health Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, two deaths have been in the 20-39 age range, two in the 40-64 age range and 9 in the 65+ age range.

As of Tuesday, the county has 99 active cases and 597 recoveries.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 338. 

There are currently 66 hospitalizations, with 20 of those being Boone County residents. There are 26 residents in the ICU.

12:30 p.m.: 56 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,674 students have recovered from the virus. 

Since Aug. 16, 14 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 13 have recovered. Of the staff, 66 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 53 recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and eight have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

6 a.m.: Missouri COVID-19 dashboard still being fixed

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to pinpoint the cause of a "database extract error," related to the automated entry of COVID-19 data. 

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Missouri reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the state's previous record for a single day.

The health department reported Sunday that this number was wrong. 

The dashboard was last updated Saturday and is expected to relaunch Wednesday morning.

More News

Grid
List

Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
(CNN) -- Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12, and... More >>
2 minutes ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:52:36 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:54:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
JEFFERSON CITY – A Mexico man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing stolen firearms taken during the burglary... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to switch some students from online learning to in-person... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
AP - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
GAINESVILLE, FL- The University of Florida football program has paused team activities as of Tuesday afternoon due to an increase... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
MOBERLY- Moberly High School boys soccer will not play its regularly scheduled games this week, according to a press release... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in Sports

State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s state fire marshal is encouraging people to avoid outside burning amid a statewide drought... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Alumni Association announced that they will continue to hold previously planned Homecoming events this week, despite... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
(CNN) -- Come January 2021, the roughly 70 million people who receive Social Security will see a 1.3% increase in... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 1:12:33 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
COOPER COUNTY- Columbia police resumed the search for missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji Tuesday morning. Crews started to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
COLUMBIA - As a part of their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin' Fest, Planters will host several events for mid-Missouri residents to visit their... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:51:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:02:46 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Joe Machens Hyundai dealership. ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:19:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its second day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 8:08:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
(AP) — Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8pm 63°
9pm 61°
10pm 59°
11pm 56°