Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches 10,000 COVID-19 cases

2 days 12 hours 44 minutes ago Tuesday, May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:25:00 AM CDT May 12, 2020 in News
By: Trinidy Thompson & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Tuesday, May 12 will become available below:

5:20 p.m.: Callaway County Health Department reports no new cases

There are a total of 22 COVID-19 cases in Callaway County, 20 recovered, one death and one active. 

5:00 p.m.: City of Columbia reports no new cases in Boone County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Boone County is 100 with 94 cases who are recovered.

2:00 p.m.: Pulaski County offering free testing for all county residents

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available for all Pulaski County residents on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the St. Robert Community Center (114 JM Williamson Jr Dr, St Robert, MO 65584).

The Pulaski County Health Center and Phelps Health will be conducting the free testing.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri reaches 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths from COVID-19 and total number of people tested.

  • 10,006 confirmed cases
  • 524 deaths

The number of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 88 since Monday.

10:45 a.m.: Fourth COVID-19 case announced in Miller County

The Miller County Health Center confirmed its fourth case of COVID-19 in Tuesday.

According to their Facebook post, the individual is an adult male currently in home isolation.

The Miller County Health Center plans to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual to monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms and discuss testing options. 

More information for Miller County businesses and activities can be found at millercountyhealth.com.

10:40 a.m.: Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon

Top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon, "the consequences could be really serious.”

Fauci is among the experts testifying to a Senate panel on Tuesday.

His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is having states reopen after the prolonged lock-down aimed at controlling the virus’ spread. 

9:45 a.m.: MU offering online COVID-19 summer course to all majors

The MU Department of Public Health, joined by the MU School of Health Professions and the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, has created a new online class for the upcoming summer, Interdisciplinary perspectives on COVID-19: The effect of epidemics on our health and social worlds.

According to the release, the course will cover the impact of the pandemic on areas such as the hospitality and travel industry, agriculture, schools, incarceration, homelessness, domestic violence, and the health care workforce. Additional topics will include humanities, social science, legal, medical and public health perspectives on the impacts of COVID-19 on people’s lives.

The eight-week course is open to all MU and UM System students and will be taught by faculty from all of MU’s academic schools and colleges.

“It’s not often we have a chance to respond to something in the moment as it is unfolding,” said Enid Schatz, Department of Public Health chair and organizer of the new course.


9:30 a.m.: Pettis County Health Center announced resident has died

Late Monday night the Pettis County Health Center released their latest COVID-19 numbers.

According to the post, there is now one death and currently one person hospitalized.

9:25 a.m.: 34 Lincoln County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

In a joint statement late Monday from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the county health department, 34 inmates who tested positive included some who showed symptoms and some who did not.

None of the inmates or staff members have died, and none required hospitalization.

All five staff members have recovered and the inmates who tested positive have been quarantined.

