Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers

Updates for Tuesday, July 7 will be posted below:

6:45 p.m.: MU Health Care reports large testing numbers

MU Health Care tested more than 600 people for COVID-19 in its drive-thru facility on Monday. At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, MU Health Care announced that it had reached capacity for the day and could not accommodate additional patients.

"To my knowledge, this was a record for us," MU Health Care spokesperson Jesslyn Chew said. "Our previous record had been closer to 500 tests in a day."

As of about 3 p.m. Tuesday, MU Health Care had administered about 380 drive-thru tests.

4:45 p.m. Camden County death reported

Camden County Health Department confirmed the death of a resident due to COVID-19 related complications. This is the second resident to have died due to the virus.

The County has had a total of 80 cases, with 11 currently active.

4:15 p.m.: 547 cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County public health department confirmed an additional 34 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total confirmed case count to 547. 190 cases are active.

3:30 p.m. First hospitalization of COVID-19 in Miller County

The Miller County Health Center confirmed their first hospitalized patient due to COIVD-19 on Tuesday afternoon. There are 25 confirmed cases in the county, 10 of which are currently active.

2:00 p.m. 24,629 confirmed cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services announces that there are currently 24,629 confirmed cases in the state. This is the largest increase in one day, adding 773 cases to Monday's number of confirmed cases. This number breaks the record from June 25 by over 200. There have been 1,042 deaths in Missouri from COVID-19.

11:30 a.m.: Department of Labor reinstates work search requirements

As of Monday, unemployment recipients must do three "work search" activities each week to remain eligible for benefits.

11 a.m.: Missouri receives PPE from Korea

Missouri received a shipment of 60,000 nitrile and latex gloves from its sister state, the Jeollanamdo Province in the Republic of Korea.

The shipment, received by the state's emergency management agency, will be used to help the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Gov. Mike Parson.

Missouri and the Republic of Korea’s Jeollanamdo Province have been sister states since 1986, according to the statement.