Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers

15 hours 46 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Tuesday, July 7 will be posted below:

6:45 p.m.: MU Health Care reports large testing numbers 

MU Health Care tested more than 600 people for COVID-19 in its drive-thru facility on Monday. At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, MU Health Care announced that it had reached capacity for the day and could not accommodate additional patients. 

"To my knowledge, this was a record for us," MU Health Care spokesperson Jesslyn Chew said. "Our previous record had been closer to 500 tests in a day." 

As of about 3 p.m. Tuesday, MU Health Care had administered about 380 drive-thru tests. 

4:45 p.m. Camden County death reported

Camden County Health Department confirmed the death of a resident due to COVID-19 related complications. This is the second resident to have died due to the virus.

With deep sadness, Camden County Health Department has received notification of a resident who has died from apparent...

Posted by Camden County Health Department, Camdenton, Missouri on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The County has had a total of 80 cases, with 11 currently active.

4:15 p.m.: 547 cases in Boone County 

The Columbia/Boone County public health department confirmed an additional 34 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total confirmed case count to 547. 190 cases are active. 

34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Boone County today, for a total 547 cases. There are currently 190 cases active...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

3:30 p.m. First hospitalization of COVID-19 in Miller County 

The Miller County Health Center confirmed their first hospitalized patient due to COIVD-19 on Tuesday afternoon. There are 25 confirmed cases in the county, 10 of which are currently active. 

2:00 p.m. 24,629 confirmed cases in Missouri 

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services announces that there are currently 24,629 confirmed cases in the state. This is the largest increase in one day, adding 773 cases to Monday's number of confirmed cases. This number breaks the record from June 25 by over 200. There have been 1,042 deaths in Missouri from COVID-19. 

11:30 a.m.: Department of Labor reinstates work search requirements 

As of Monday, unemployment recipients must do three "work search" activities each week to remain eligible for benefits. 

11 a.m.: Missouri receives PPE from Korea 

Missouri received a shipment of 60,000 nitrile and latex gloves from its sister state, the Jeollanamdo Province in the Republic of Korea. 

The shipment, received by the state's emergency management agency, will be used to help the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Gov. Mike Parson.

Missouri and the Republic of Korea’s Jeollanamdo Province have been sister states since 1986, according to the statement. 

Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
COOPER COUNTY - A man from Gravois Mills was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route B, north of... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 10:37:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
COLUMBIA - At the entrance to the playground at Cosmo Park in Columbia, you'll find a brightly colored message waiting... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:28:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

CPS students react to in-person classes
CPS students react to in-person classes
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public School District gave parents and students the option of attending in-person classes, or attending online classes... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected in a Tennessee kidnapping was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi.... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:01:42 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - It's official —masks will be required in Columbia starting Friday. KOMU spoke to several different Columbia businesses... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Most CPS parents support in-person classes, survey says
Most CPS parents support in-person classes, survey says
COLUMBIA – Monday marked the deadline for parents to fill out a Columbia Public Schools survey asking whether families prefer... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in Continuous News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Jefferson City business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
Jefferson City business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
KANSAS CITY —A Jefferson City businessman pleaded guilty to tax evasion in federal court Tuesday. According to a Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Missouri health department to administer 1,500 free COVID-19 tests
Missouri health department to administer 1,500 free COVID-19 tests
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's National Guard held a free COVID-19 testing event in Cole County on Tuesday. Tuesday was... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Local businesses close after COVID-19 cases
Local businesses close after COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — Missouri — and Boone County — have loosened restrictions on businesses about COVID-19 in recent weeks. But some... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:07:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia to suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
Columbia to suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
COLUMBIA - City officials announced Tuesday they will suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely, effective July 8. A press release... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:04:48 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 1:49:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
COLUMBIA — After COVID-19 caused Rainbow House to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year, a mid-Missouri couple took it... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:31:37 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Editor's note: Vivek H. Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States and is the author of... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:23:26 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
COLUMBIA—The topic of police reform dominated the public comment portion of Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting. ... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 10:00:44 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the mandatory mask ordinance Monday night. The order will go... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 12:46:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
COLUMBIA -The community came together Monday night to remember victims of a double homicide . People came together in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News
