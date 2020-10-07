Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Fulton Public Schools report 76 in quarantine

6:30 p.m.: Fulton Public Schools report 76 in quarantine

Fulton Public Schools reported two active COVID-19 cases in the district. Due to this, 76 students and staff are currently quarantining.

The district is currently at a 'yellow tier level.'

According to the district's tier levels for athletics and activities, the district is at a 'yellow tier' for the week of Oct. 5 through 9.

Only preferred personnel (participants, coaches, officials, event staff, medical personnel, staff, security and media) are allowed at events.

6 p.m.: Callaway County reports 641 recoveries

Callaway County has had a total of 750 positive cases, with 641 of those individuals making a full recovery and three deaths, according to the county's COVID-19 tracker.

There are currently 103 active cases in Callaway County.

5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 139 active cases, 1,535 recoveries

The Cole County Health Department added 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing a total of 139 active cases.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,535 recoveries.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 7 new cases in 18 to 22-year-old range

The Boone County Health Department's added 33 new cases Tuesday, bringing the active total to 279.

The county reported seven of those cases were in the 18 to 22 year-old range.

At Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting, the council ratified the extension of the current health order until Oct. 20.

Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning said she'd like to to see 'at least one more incubation period, if we can keep these numbers falling down.'

The county currently has 66 hospitalizations. 13 of those are Boone County residents.

Below is a snapshot of the 14-day rolling case average. It is two days behind.

Data is from the New York Times.

12:00 p.m.: 59 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 59 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,606 students have recovered from the virus.

Since Aug. 16, 13 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have recovered. Of the staff, 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 41 have recovered. There are currently seven active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and two have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

11:45 a.m.: Moberly School District announces three positive cases

The Moberly School District was notified of three new COVID-19 cases in the district Monday.

One high school staff person and two South Park staff people have tested positive, according to a release.

One other staff member and 45 students have been identified as a close contact and are quarantining accordingly.

The district said an email went out to parents on Monday afternoon.

This letter was emailed to parents this afternoon. Posted by Moberly School District on Monday, October 5, 2020

7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,165 cases in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,165 increase in cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to 134,583 positive cases to date.

The department also reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,200.

