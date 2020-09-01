Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County Reports 18 New Cases

6:00 p.m.: Cole County Reports 18 New Cases

The Cole County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing their active cases numbers up to 114.

This marks the eighth day in a row in which Cole County has reported new cases in the double digits.

5:30 p.m.: Greene County Reports 4 Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Springfield-Greene County health officials say four of five people who have died of COVID-19 in recent days lived in long-term care facilities.

The department said today a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 90s had all died from COVID-19 but did not provide further details.

Greene County has confirmed 35 deaths from the virus, with most reported in August.

4:45 p.m.: MU Health Care Reopens Hearnes Center COVID-19 Testing Site

MU Health Care is reopening its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Mizzou softball stadium parking lot next to the Hearnes Center, beginning Wednesday, Sept 2.

The Mizzou North site saw increased testing volumes by nearly 100 tests per day in the past two weeks, causing longer lines and wait times.

Patients must have a provider's order to be tested.

4:30 p.m.: CIS Lower School to Quarantine Students

In an email to parents, Head of Columbia Independent School Dr. Jeff Walkington announced that the entire CIS Lower School will be quarantining until September 14, starting today, Tuesday, Sept. 1. Middle and Upper School students will continue in-person instruction.

Out of the 369 students enrolled in CIS, 219 would be affected by the quarantine, according to Dr. Walkington.

4:15 p.m.: 95 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 95 new cases in the county, bringing up the number of active cases to 691.

An additional 911 residents are currently being quarantined due to possible exposure.

2:45 p.m.: Moberly School District announces positive COVID-19 test

In a statement released from the superintendent of Moberly School District, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is now in quarantine and is being monitored.

The district and the Randolph County Health Department are investigating those who may have been in close contact with the individual, and have completed the cleaning and disinfecting process of the exposed location.

2 p.m.: 1,058 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

The Missouri Department Health and Senior Services has reported an additional 1,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases up to 85,755.

The DHSS also reported 8 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing up the COVID-19 death total to 1,538.

COVID-19 update for Sept 1:

- 85,755 cumulative cases

- 1,538 total deaths

- 1,058 new cases, 8 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.5%: 7 day positivity rate



1 p.m.: 424 Active Student Cases of COVID-19 at MU

Currently, there are 424 active COVID-19 cases among students, which university officials said represents 1.4% of the student body. 176 students have recovered from the virus.

Since August 16, four faculty mentors have tested positive for the virus, and two have recovered. Of the staff, 19 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and four have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

12 p.m.: Gasconade County R-1 School District Reports Positive COVID-19 Case at Hermann High School

In a statement released from the Superintendent of Gasconade County R-1 School District, a high school student from Hermann High School has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

It is possible that other students were then exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28. Parents of students who were in direct contact with the student in question have been notified and students have been sent home.

Procedures have been implemented at the school to promote social distancing and help with contact tracing.

11 a.m.: Moniteau County Health Center Reports Third COVID-19 Related Death

A media release from The Moniteau County Health Center reported the third death of a Moniteau County resident due to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. The resident was in their 70’s. No additional information will be released. Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

