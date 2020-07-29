Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Parson calls for help from non-working medical professionals

9:00 p.m.: Parson calls for health care workers help

The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is hiring part-time positions to support COVID-19 testing efforts. Gov. Parson retweeted SEMA and asked for help from medical professionals.

4 p.m.: 30 additional cases in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 30 additional cases Tuesday afternoon via Facebook post.

There are now 1,090 cases in Boone County, 176 of which are currently active.

2 p.m.: Missouri announces new daily record of 1,773 additional cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 1,773 cases in the state. There are currently 44,823 confirmed positive patients in Missouri.

Additionally, 12 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. There have been a total of 1,213 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.