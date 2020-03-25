Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County

By: Claire Colby, Greta Serrin and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates will become available for Tuesday, March 24 below:

8:00 p.m.: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County

Cole County reported two more cases of COVID-19 in their latest update Tuesday night.

The Cole County Health Department website went from five cases to seven.

No additional information about the cases has been provided.

8:00 p.m.: Randolph County signs stay-at-home order Tuesday

The order will restrict which businesses can operate and where people can go.

The order mirrors Boone County's order that was issued earlier today. It defines all essential business operations that may still take place.

The order begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. and lasts until April 24.

6:30 p.m.: Eight people have died in Missouri because of COVID-19

St. Charles County had its first death related to COVID-19.

"The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized," St. Charles County said in a Facebook post.

6:00 p.m.: Camden County case's activity under investigation

The Camden County Health Department has released new information about the positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The case was not travel related. 

The person had visited a few local retailers before their symptoms developed, according to a news release. The health department said the actual risk of transmission at these places was low.

People who were most at risk of prolonged close contact with the case have been notified and instructed to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until 14 days past the last exposure. 

As best as the health deparment can determine, from March 13-19, the case possibly visited these locations.

  • Nauti-fish
  • Wal-Mart Camdenton
  • Woods at Sunrise Beach
  • Dollar General on F Road
  • Camdenton Bus Barn
  • Hurricane Deck School

"We cannot determine definite dates or times; this is best guess of case’s activity reported from household contacts," according to the release.

5:00 p.m.: 2 more residents of Springfield assisted-living center die

According to the AP, two more residents of a southwest Missouri assisted-living center have died from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in the state to eight.

Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, on Tuesday announced the deaths of the two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, who were both residents of Morningside East in Springfield.

The death of another resident, in her 80s, was announced late Monday. A fourth resident has been hospitalized. Missouri's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 255, up from 183 on Monday.

4:30 p.m.: Another William Woods University student has tested positive for COVID-19

In a news release from William Woods, ten students have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Considering this latest information, we are reminding the community that if you have not been contacted by a health department official regarding direct contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, you should still act with caution," William Woods President Jahnae Barnett said.

4:00 p.m.: Fishing permits waived

The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.

The waiver will start Friday, March 27 and go through April 15, according to a news release.

3:20 p.m.: Missouri department purchased 4.2 million N95 masks

In Gov. Parson's Tuesday press briefing, "The single most requested item is N95 respirators," Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety said. "In response, we have purchased more than 4.2 million in N95 respirators at a cost of $10 million."

The State Emergency Management Agency has also ordered gloves, surgical masks and gowns, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes all requested by medical healthcare systems and local law enforcement.

2:20 p.m.: Missouri DHSS confirms 227 positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri

Six people have died across five different counties and in St. Louis City.

2:00 p.m.: Lincoln University closes campus

Lincoln University announced it will close campus from Wednesday, March 25 until at least Monday, April 6, in a news release.

Classes will continue remotely. Page Library will continue to be open to students with limited hours, and employees considered essential will be on campus.

 

1:39 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools extends closure 

After Tuesday morning's "stay at home" order, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark emailed parents to let them know that the school's closure would continue through April 24. Alternative and distance learning methods will be extended, Baumstark said. 

"Our hope is to return to school on Monday, April 27," she said. "We understand the order can change to be extended, rescinded, superseded or amended at any time.  We continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed of any changes or additional information as it becomes available." 

1:10 p.m.: Randolph County Sheriff's Office: Deputy's family member tested positive for COVID-19 

A family member of a Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputy is self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.  The sheriff's office posted the news to its Facebook page: 

12:52 p.m.: Fulton Public Schools student teacher not a risk, superintendent said 

Fulton Public Schools superintendent Jacque Cowherd emailed parents Tuesday about a potential COVID-19 exposure from a William Woods University student teacher. 


On March 12, a Fulton Public Schools principal was notified by a student teacher who had been potentially exposed to the virus. The student teacher was immediately quarantined and the Callaway County Health Department and William Woods officials were notified. The student teacher was determined to not be a risk. 

“At this writing, Fulton District Administrators have not been notified of any COVID-19 exposures due to William Woods Students by William Woods University officials, the Callaway County Department of Health, or the Missouri Department of Health,” Cowherd said in the email.

12:33 p.m.: Garbage, recycling services modified in Jefferson City 

Republic Services in Jefferson City is changing the way it is handling residential trash and recycling services as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.  

All trash must be bagged and placed in a Republic cart, a representative for the company said in a statement. Curbside recycling is suspended in Jefferson City for the time being. 

The measures are meant to promote the safety of employees, the statement said. All spring clean ups and bulk pickups are suspended. The Jefferson City Landfill will also be closed on  Saturdays until further notice.

11:55 a.m.: Columbia College postpones commencement 

Columbia College announced Tuesday that it would be delaying the commencement ceremonies scheduled for April 25, according to an news release from Columbia College spokesperson Samual Fleury. 

 

“Our commitment to the wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff and guests who would be joining us on campus is our top priority. Cancelling these events is an unfortunate but necessary measure to limit the transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Scott Dalrymple, President of Columbia College said in a statement. “The opportunity to celebrate our students and their academic achievements is extremely important to us. We are looking forward to the members of the Class of 2020 joining the Columbia College Alumni Association and appreciate the sacrifices they have made to get this point.”  

The college will host two ceremonies in December to accommodate students who would have walked in the spring ceremony.  

10:13 a.m.: Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order 

The order is tentatively set to run through April 24, according to Columbia mayor Brian Treece. 

Essential businesses and services will remain open, and people can leave their homes to exercise outdoors. 

We have a lot more details in our web story here

10:06 a.m.: Randolph County sees first COVID-19 case 

Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. 

The health department will be working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to obtain a history of any contacts that the patient may have had over the past two weeks. 

The Randolph County Health Department also warned against a potential scam related to the pandemic. 

If you are contacted by the Randolph County Health Department, remember that we will never tell you that we will come to your house," the department said in a statement. "There have been reports of people calling and pretending to be the Health Department and offering to come to their homes for testing. This is not an approved practice and all testing will be done at a clinic or hospital setting." 

7:11 a.m.: Boone County officials to update public on COVID-19 response

 Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department will speak on Tuesday morning about the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The City of Columbia announced in a press release that "future actions related to the coronavirus," will be announced.

According to a press release, there are currently 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and one death. 

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The livestream can be accessed here.

