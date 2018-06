Tuesday Evening Sports Scores

Here's a look at your Tuesday afternoon and evening sports scores from around Mid-Missouri.

NAIA Softball:

Columbia College vs. Stephens College

Game One: CC - 20 SC - 3

Game Two: CC - 10 SC - 2

NCAA Baseball:

Westminster 7, Fontbonne 2

Missouri St. 9, Missouri 0

NAIA Baseball

William Woods vs. MidAmerica Nazarene

Game 1: WW 4, MAN 3

Game 2: WW 10, MAN 2

Division 3 Baseball

Westminster 7, Fontbonne 2

High School Baseball:

Boonville 5, Fulton 4

Sacred Heart 14, Windsor 5