Tuesday Facebook Talk: Pregnant Marathon

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday Facebook talk, we're talking about the woman who ran the Chicago Marathon while pregnant. 27-year-old Amber Miller finished the 26.2 mile Chicago Marathon...nearly 39 weeks pregnant. A few hours later, she gave birth to a baby girl named June. Her doctor gave her permission to do the race because this was Miller's 8th marathon. It wasn't even the first marathon for the baby.

So, do you think Miller made a smart choice? Or should she have stayed on the sidelines? What would you have done?

