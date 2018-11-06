Tuesday Facebook Talk: Taxing Millionaires

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday Facebook talk, we're talking about Representative John Flemming of Louisiana. He said, "By the time I feed my family, I have maybe $400,000 left over." That's Fleming's reason for why millionaires (a group he belongs to) shouldn't be taxed more under President Obama's new jobs plan. Republicans have deemed this plan calss warfare.

Do you agree? Or do you think if you make more, you should pay more?

