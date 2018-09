Tuesday, February 18: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, February 18.

High School Girls' Basketball

North Callaway 51, Wright City 30

Centralia 58, Louisiana 44

Hermann 58, Sullivan 53

Boonville 71, Moberly 50

High School Boys' Basketball

Tolton 68, Helias 67

North Callaway 49, Wright City 40

California 63, Blair Oaks 55

Centralia 60, Louisiana 57

Moberly 65, Boonville 57

Camdenton 73, Battle 44

Rock Bridge 53, Rockhurst 49

Hallsville 57, Southern Boone 49

NAIA Womens' Basketball

Park 88, Stephens College 49

Columbia College 101, Mid-Continent 60