Tuesday, February 25: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 25:

Girls' High School Basketball

Hickman 60, Smith-Cotton 11

Boys' High School Basketball

Tolton 99, Fayette 31

Jefferson City 68, Rockhurst 61

Salisbury 76, Slater 44

Rock Bridge 87, Battle 76

New Franklin 70, Sturgeon 66

Linn 69, Russellville 23

Belle 75, Cole Camp 66

Tipton 45, Stover 42

Winfield 57, N. Callaway 39

California 68, Hallsville 66 3OT

Bloomfield 68, Smithton 66