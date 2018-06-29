Tuesday, May 13: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, May 13.

NAIA Baseball

Westmont 6, William Woods 5 (12 innings)

NAIA Softball

Columbia College 6, Morningside 5

Central Methodist 4, Columbia College 2

LSU Alexandria 7, Central Methodist 3

(Central Methodist will verse LSU Alexandria in the NAIA Regional Championship Game tomorrow.)

William Woods 9, Huntington 1 (6 innings)

Davenport 16, William Woods 15 (8 innings)

High School Tennis

Osage 5, Tolton 0

High School Baseball

Mexico 5, Boonville 0