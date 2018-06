Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

Hickman 47 - Jeff City 63

Chamois 66 - New Bloomfield 22

Centralia 28 - Macon 17

Boys Basketball

Jeff City 59 - Hickman 85

Paris 35 - Fayette 63 (Marshall, Fayette: 51 pts, 10 reb)

Moberly 47 - Boonville 44

Centralia 53 - Macon 49

Harrisburg 61 - N. Callaway 71

Hallsville 47 - S. Callaway 46

Kirksville 54 - Fulton 51