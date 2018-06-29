Tuesday Night High School Scores

Here are your Tuesday night sports scores from around the area:

Baseball:

Rock Bridge 9 vs. Rolla 1

Linn 9 vs. Harrisburg 2

Hallsville 7 vs. Palmyra 5

Mexico 2 vs. St. Charles West 1

Girl's Soccer

Jefferson City 2 vs. Hickman 0

Helias 5 vs. Union 1

Lutheran South 4 vs. Boonville 1

Springfield Catholic 5 vs. Osage 1