Tulsa Guard Jordan Clarkson to Transfer to Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- Tulsa guard Jordan Clarkson is transferring to Missouri. Clarkson confirmed via his twitter account he will be making the move to Mizzou after visiting Columbia see Mizzou and Head Coach Frank Haith.

During his sophomore year at Tulsa, Clarkson averaged 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Clarkson will join transfers Alex Oriakhi (UConn), Jabari Brown (Oregon), Keion Bell (Pepperdine) and Earnest Ross (Auburn).

Bell and Ross will be able to play at the start of the season after sitting out a year with the Tigers along with Oriakhi who is immediately eligible to play. Brown will be able to join the Tigers at the beginning of the new year but Clarkson will have to wait until the 2013-14 season to give the team his two years of eligibility.