"Tummies to Toes" Holiday Drive Still Accepting Donations

COLUMBIA - The only emergency children's shelter for child abuse in mid-Missouri is asking for help this holiday season. Monday is the final day of the Rainbow House's "Tummies to Toes" holiday drive in Columbia.



The Rainbow House is asking people to donate formula, diapers of all sizes and shoes of all sizes. The Rainbow House says these are items it needs all year long for children living in its emergency shelters and for families in crisis.



The "Tummies to Toes" drive started in November, and organizers say it still needs help. Although Monday is the last day of the drive, the Rainbow House accepts donations all year around.