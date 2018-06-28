Turkey Plant Cited for Violating Air Quality Standards

CARTHAGE (AP) - Missouri regulators say a plant in southwest Missouri has violated air quality standards six months after resolving a state lawsuit over odor problems. The Renewable Environmental Solutions plant near Carthage converts turkey byproducts into fuel. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says today that it could not find a malfunction at the plant, and upgraded an odor complaint to a former violation. Under an agreement reached with the state in June, RES paid a $100,000 civil penalty and agreed to pay $25,000 for each violation over the next two years. The city of Carthage and Attorney General Jay Nixon sued the plant last year over complaints of recurring powerful odors. The state lawsuit was resolved in May, and Nixon's lawsuit was dropped.