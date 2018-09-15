Turkey Tuesday culminates a successful month for food bank

COLUMBIA - Turkey Tuesday capped off a month of giving for the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

This is the first year the organization hosted a campaign to collect turkeys for local food pantries. The campaign ran from November 1 through 17.

It teamed with Hy-Vees in Columbia and Jefferson City and others to accomplish the goal.

Feeding Missouri matched monetary donations up to $5,000.

Lindsay Lopez, Food Bank executive director, said the organization hosted the turkey drive to help make the holiday season better for families in the area.

"Turkey is a real nice, lean and nutritious protein that is a wonderful option for us to offer to families in need over the holiday season," Lopez said. "Turkey Tuesday is just a way for us to help our neighbors in need and make the holidays a little bit brighter."

She said she is pleased with how the first year of the event went.

"We are so grateful to the many generous donors who have given of their contributions for this promotion of Turkey Tuesday," Lopez said.

She said the donated turkeys will be one less thing families have to worry about getting during the holiday season.

"Think about in your family and my family, turkey is always present and and important part of the celebration," Lopez said. "So how wonderful for us to be able to offer that to families in need this Thanksgiving season."

She said the goal was to collect 700 turkeys. While the numbers aren't final, she said she was optimistic that the goal was reached.