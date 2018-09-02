Turkish journalist settles lawsuit over protest arrest

FERGUSON (AP) - A Turkish journalist has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the St. Louis County Police Department over his arrest at the Ferguson police shooting protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed the federal lawsuit last year in St. Louis on behalf of Bilgin Sasmaz, a New York-based journalist for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The lawsuit claimed Sasmaz was thrown to the ground by an unidentified county officer and arrested for "refusing to disperse" after photographing a St. Ann police officer who was pointing his rifle at protesters. Sasmaz said he first identified himself as a journalist.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the case was dismissed Friday after the parties reached a settlement in the case in May. Terms of the settlement aren't outlined in court records