Turkish journalist sues police over protest arrest

FERGUSON (AP) - A Turkish journalist is suing the St. Louis County Police Department over his arrest at the Ferguson police shooting protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a federal lawsuit Monday in St. Louis on behalf of Bilgin Sasmaz, a New York-based journalist for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The suit claims Sasmaz was thrown to the ground by an unidentified county officer and arrested for "refusing to disperse" after photographing a St. Ann police officer who was pointing his rifle at protesters. Sasmaz said he first identified himself as a journalist.

Lt. Ray Albers subsequently resigned after cellphone video emerged that showed him pointing his rifle at demonstrators while threatening at least one. A St. Louis County police sergeant forced Albers to lower the weapon and escorted him away.