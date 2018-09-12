Turkish Pair Charged with Cancer Drug Fraud in Mo.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Turkish citizens face federal smuggling charges for allegedly shipping tainted cancer treatment prescription drugs from Turkey and other foreign countries into Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say OzKan Semizoglu and Sabahaddin Akman smuggled three shipments from Turkey to Chesterfield.

A grand jury indictment filed Thursday in federal court says the pair falsely identified the shipments as gifts and documents with little or no monetary value. They are also charged with sending drugs requiring constant cold temperatures in packages without insulation, which could taint the medicine. They were arrested Thursday in Puerto Rico.

Each faces one felony count of conspiracy to smuggle merchandise into the United States and three counts of smuggling. Online court records did not list an attorney for either defendant.