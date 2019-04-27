Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63

21 hours 39 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of Northbound Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek blocked the lane for about three hours Friday. 

One lane of the highway was closed for about 30 minutes while crews loaded the two vehicles involved onto tow trucks.

One of the vehicles had damage to its driver side door.

Sgt. Scott White of Missouri State Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash.

Crews cleared the crash and reopened the turn lane by 12:30 p.m.

