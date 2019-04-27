Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of Northbound Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek blocked the lane for about three hours Friday.

One lane of the highway was closed for about 30 minutes while crews loaded the two vehicles involved onto tow trucks.

Traffic slowed down in the Northbound lane as the tow truck moved one of the cars involved in the crash @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2j2oF5Jghx — Melody Cox (@Melody_CoxTV) April 26, 2019

One of the vehicles had damage to its driver side door.

Sgt. Scott White of Missouri State Highway Patrol said no one was hurt in the crash.

Crews cleared the crash and reopened the turn lane by 12:30 p.m.