Turner Named Interim Chief of Jefferson City Fire Department

JEFFERSON CITY - Jason Turner, Division Chief of Prevention for the Jefferson City Fire Department, has been named interim chief following the recent retirement of former Chief Bob Rennick. Turner will begin serving as interim fire chief March 8th.

"Jason is a natural fit as interim fire chief due to his 16 years of service in Jefferson City fire administration," said City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus. "I have every confidence he will serve the city well in this position.

Turner is also the department's public information officer. He also serves as an adjunct instructor for the University of Missouri Fire Training Institute and for the Ameren UE Callaway Plant. Turner is a past board member of the Firefighters Association of Missouri and the Fire Marshals Association of Missouri.