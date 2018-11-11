Turning Tragedy into Triumph

FORT LEONARD WOOD - When Alyssa Marie Rutherford was born in 2009, she weighed just one pound and had Down Syndrome. She passed away just 11 days after her birth.

After her daughter's passing, Danielle Rutherford found comfort in listening to one song over and over: "Hold my Heart" by Tenth Avenue North.

So, she wrote the band to ask if she could use the song to help other families hold on a little longer.

"It reminded us even though in this situation that God loves us and we can be a light to others in the horrible situation," Rutherford said.

The Rutherfords started a foundation called Hold my Heart to provide gift cards, diapers, toys, ministry and more to families with seriously ill babies.

Rutherford says starting this foundation allows her and her husband to remember her and still be her parents

You can get more information about the Hold My Heart Foundation on Facebook and online at www.holdmyheartfoundation.com