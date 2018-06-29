Tuscumbia Secretary Charged for Stealing Funds

TUSCUMBIA - Miller County sheriff's deputies arrested the secretary for the Village of Tuscumbia Tuesday. She's been charged with multiple felonies for stealing money from village's general fund.

Cheryl Sears has been charged with four counts of class C felony stealing.

Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said the arrest stems from a report that was initiated by the presiding board member of the Village of Tuscumbia.

The board member said he had been reviewing bank statements and noticed discrepancies involving Sears' salary.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sears was being held in the Miller County Jail on $100,000 surety bond or $22,000 cash bond.