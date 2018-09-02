Tuscumbia woman charged with abusing child she was watching

TUSCUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a Tuscumbia woman with child abuse after a mother told Miller County deputies her son's babysitter kicked him twice and sprayed a clear liquid on him.

Karla M. Barnhouse, 49, was charged with child abuse in Miller County Circuit Court.

In a probable cause statement, deputies said they were provided with a video, taken by another child, showing Barnhouse kicking and spraying the four-year-old boy.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Barnhouse's home in Tuscumbia, which she used as a childcare business.

Barnhouse's bond was set at $25,000.