Tutoring programs adjust after UM system temporarily stops standardizing testing

COLUMBIA - Although standardized testing will not be a requirement for admission to the UM System this year, some local tutoring programs are still staying busy.

Focus on Learning is a both a virtual, and in-person tutoring program that assists hundreds of students in Missouri.

The learning program is still encouraging for students to take standardized tests, especially during times of economic hardship, because scores will still be reviewed for scholarship awards.

The president of the Focus on Learning Center, Ene-Kaja Chippendale, said that improving scores for scholarships is one of the organization’s main focus right now.

“We’re mainly trying to help students students improve their ACT scores —raise their scores, so they have the chance to win scholarships that are becoming increasingly critical for kids to be able to afford to go to college to minimize their student debt," Chippendale said. "So, we’re seeing a lot of students who want those scholarships.”

Chippendale said due to COVID-19 rates, the center will tutor completely online.

Chippendale explained that the center plans to train more teachers on ACT/SAT prep for students to have easy tutoring access.

“If teachers know how to present the ACT, they know how to coach it in their own schools, then it benefits the greatest number of students because, they, you know, they can develop really flexible tutoring programs in the schools," she said.