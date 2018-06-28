TV Ad Focuses on Missouri Utility Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY - A new television commercial promotes Missouri legislation that utility companies say will help improve the state's electric infrastructure.

The bill would let utilities request approval for a surcharge to get reimbursed for a variety of infrastructure projects. A state Senate committee considered the measure earlier this week.

The TV spot is paid for by a group called Missourians for a Balanced Energy Future. It features a man carrying an antique telephone on a sidewalk. An announcer states when you use things from 100 years ago, it is hard to keep up. The ad argues that Missouri's energy regulations need to be updated.

Consumer advocates argue the legislation would make it easier to raise electric rates. Its proponents include Kansas City Power & Light, Ameren Missouri and Empire District Electric Co.