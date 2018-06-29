TV and Internet in a Phone Line

TV viewers and Internet users may be able to do both through the phone line soon. Proposed Senate Bill 816 wants to create a statewide franchise for new video providers. Supporters say if it becomes law, you will be able to get TV programs to your home through Internet Protocol Television or IPTV. IPTV lets you get your favorite shows through the phone line.

Those in favor of the bill say there are several benefits. They say increased competition could lower cable rates, give consumers options and it could bring in millions of dollars to the state economy. But those opposed say it's not about competition. They say it discriminates against the poor where the IPTV infrastructure may not be built.

"We"re used to competition , we don't fear competition," explained Missouri Cable and Telecom Association spokesperson Greg Harrison. "What we want is that if there is going to be a state law is that they create the law and use the wording, of the law that creates a level playing field where everybody benefits."

Meanwhile lawmakers will continue to sort out the issue. Similar legislation has already passed in Texas. The senate is expected to take up the bill again Wednesday.