TV Show Reveals 7 Homes Built for Joplin Families

JOPLIN - After a week of frantic work, seven new homes for tornado victims in Joplin are about to be revealed.

ABC's Extreme Makeover Home Edition has been in Joplin since Oct. 19, rebuilding seven homes in seven days for residents who lost their homes in the May 22 tornado.

The first home, for Joplin firefighter Kyle Howard, was revealed live Wednesday morning on Good Morning America. The other six homes were scheduled to be revealed later Wednesday.

The tornado, which killed 162 people in Joplin, destroyed an estimated 7,000 homes. The seven new homes are on a street just a few blocks from a hospital that was destroyed in the tornado.

An estimated 14,000 volunteers helped the television show build the homes.

The episode is scheduled to air in early 2012.