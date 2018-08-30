TV show to air story of woman who faked man's death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The story of a Springfield woman who allegedly faked a man's death to avoid paying a loan will appear on the Judge Mathis show Friday.

In a petition originally filed in Taney Court, Ridgedale resident Linda Hart says Jacqueline Scott of Springfield failed to pay her back several times. The Springfield News-Leader reports that when Hart began pressing Scott for the money, Scott allegedly lied and said her partner, Sean Pottle, was hit by a car.

The newspaper first reported the story in September after discovering that an obituary for Pottle that ran in the News-Leader in May was false. Pottle has previously expressed frustration that he was pulled into the controversy.

Hart says she won the case on the show and has received the $1,600 she was seeking from Scott.