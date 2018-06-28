TV Teases Attempt to Entice

In this ombudsman project, we're talking about something we in the news business call "teases". A tease is something that's meant to entice the viewer to want to keep watching the news after the commercial break. It's a look at what's coming up next.

Written properly, teases inform but they can also infuriate. We received an email from Reece who wants fewer commercial breaks and teases on KOMU. "I hate those story teases," the viewer wrote. "The bigger the teaser the less of a story, usually."

"We really wish they weren't called teases because we are really not trying to tease or trap the viewer into watching. We are trying to raise interest. We are trying to let people know what we have to offer. We want people to stay tuned, so we write our teases in such a way that let's people know a little bit about what is coming up without trying to be over sensational or over clever. Again we don't want a bait and switch tease. What we are really trying to do is get them to stay tuned," said Holly Edgell, KOMU Executive Producer.

