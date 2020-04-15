Tweet Evolves into Perceived Threat at Mo. State

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - An angry Twitter post about classes being held during a snowstorm brought detectives to a Missouri State University student's dorm room after one of his followers replied with a tweet that was interpreted as a shooting threat.

The student tweeted in early February that he was upset classes were not canceled because of bad weather. A student at Lincoln University in Jefferson City responded with a tweet saying that the MSU student was about "to shoot up his school #MSU BEWARE."

Police who interviewed the Missouri State student determined he did not mean to threaten the school. They found no guns in his dorm room. No charges were filed.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the incident happened Feb. 4. The newspaper obtained the police investigation report late last week.