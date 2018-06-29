Twelve-year-old Boy Shoots Friend with Grandfather's Gun

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - University City police say a 12-year-old boy playing with his grandfather's gun shot and killed a classmate, also a 12-year-old boy, Tuesday evening.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported late Tuesday that police say the gun was unlocked in the grandfather's bedroom. Police say the boy told police he was playing with the weapon when it discharged, striking the other boy in the head.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.