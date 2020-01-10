Twenty-five dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner dies

HICKORY COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued more than two dozen dogs and one cat from a home after the owner died a week prior.

After the local coroner's office removed the owner's remains, the task force entered the home. Members said they found 25 small dogs were in varying stages of malnourishment and suffering from skin conditions and other illnesses seen in long-term hoarding situations. The remains of at least one dog were also found inside the home.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the surviving animals are on their way to the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis City facility to be treated. After veterinary evaluations, the dogs will be rehabilitated to then be put up for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the Humane Society's website.