Twin Brothers Charged in Attack

AP-MO--Twins Charged Twin brothers charged in attack ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Twin brothers from St. Louis are both charged in an attack in the Laclede's Landing area of St. Louis. Chris and Joseph Riti are both 28. They are accused of first-degree assault for allegedly attacking a parking lot attendant yesterday. Two witnesses told police the men punched the attendant until he fell to the ground, then continued to kick and punch him. The victim, Marcus Mason, suffered a fractured skull and a crushed eye socket, among other injuries. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-12-05 0840EST