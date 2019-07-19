Twin Speaks Out After Brother's Tragic Death

COLUMBIA - Funeral arrangements are being made for Richard Bennett Friday.

Bennett was stabbed three times outside of his home on West Wilcott Street in the Prathersville area on Wednesday night. The Boone County's Sheriff's Department responded to the scene after neighbors heard a disturbance. Richard died after being transported to the University Hospital.

Richard's twin brother, David, said before Richard died, he called their mother to say goodbye.

"He called my mom, to tell my mom that I love you and to tell his kids that they are loved, and to tell me, his twin brother, that he loves me," David said.

David has many fond memories of his twin brother and said that he doesn't know what the family will do without him.

"He was taken from us, and we're lost," David said. "We're lost because I have a twin brother now who is gone, and it's a part of our family who is no longer here."

The Bennett family is originally from Tennessee. David said the family hopes to move Richard back home.

The investigation of Richard's death is still pending.