Twin Speaks Out After Brother's Tragic Death

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, May 30 2014 May 30, 2014 Friday, May 30, 2014 11:52:00 AM CDT May 30, 2014 in News
By: Catherine Wilkins, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Funeral arrangements are being made for Richard Bennett Friday.

Bennett was stabbed three times outside of his home on West Wilcott Street in the Prathersville area on Wednesday night. The Boone County's Sheriff's Department responded to the scene after neighbors heard a disturbance. Richard died after being transported to the University Hospital.

Richard's twin brother, David, said before Richard died, he called their mother to say goodbye.

"He called my mom, to tell my mom that I love you and to tell his kids that they are loved, and to tell me, his twin brother, that he loves me," David said.

David has many fond memories of his twin brother and said that he doesn't know what the family will do without him.

"He was taken from us, and we're lost," David said. "We're lost because I have a twin brother now who is gone, and it's a part of our family who is no longer here."

The Bennett family is originally from Tennessee. David said the family hopes to move Richard back home.

The investigation of Richard's death is still pending.

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 9:06:01 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 8:12:49 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:09:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Hot playground equipment could cause burns
Hot playground equipment could cause burns
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:38:19 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:22:02 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

MU police ask for help identifying three people
MU police ask for help identifying three people
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with shooting up a woman's car on a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:57:41 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Going after four Democratic congresswomen one by one, a combative President Donald Trump turned his campaign... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:53:16 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
TOKYO (AP) — A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
ROCHEPORT - Concerned drivers will have an opportunity to learn more about the 2020 Missouri River Bridge repairs in meetings... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:21:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
2pm 94°
3pm 96°
4pm 96°
5pm 95°