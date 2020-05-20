Twins Not Home Yet

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Saturday, September 29 2007 Sep 29, 2007 Saturday, September 29, 2007 6:01:00 PM CDT September 29, 2007 in News

The twins, Joy and Joya Kalu share a heart and a liver. Doctors said there is no way the girls can survive being separated. Before the twins were born, Doctors said the twins wouldn't survive birth.

"We didn't want to buy anything then," said Jacqueline Hemphill, the twins' mother. "I would be devastated going home to a house full of baby furniture. So I didn't expect to be going home with babies. Now I'm devastated because I can't go home because we don't have baby stuff for the babies."

The family is staying at Alexandra's House, a facility that helps families with babies that are not expected to survive after birth.

More News

Grid
List

One official deems planes landing on I-470 short of a miracle, no injuries
One official deems planes landing on I-470 short of a miracle, no injuries
LEE’S SUMMIT - A metro freeway became a runway Tuesday afternoon when a pilot made an emergency landing on Interstate... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:11:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

McDonald's to hire over 1,200 employees, offer tuition discounts
McDonald's to hire over 1,200 employees, offer tuition discounts
COLUMBIA- Local McDonald's restaurants will hire over 1,200 new employees across Missouri over the next few weeks and give some... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 8:32:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Increase in absentee voting due to COVID-19
Increase in absentee voting due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA- The deadline to request a mail in absentee ballot for this summer's municipal elections is Wednesday. Due to COVID-19,... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Police make arrest related to stabbing incident outside Columbia Lowe's
Police make arrest related to stabbing incident outside Columbia Lowe's
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a 19-year-old woman Tuesday after responding to a report of a stabbing, according to a press... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:49:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Public invited to funeral for veteran who died alone in Columbia
Public invited to funeral for veteran who died alone in Columbia
COLUMBIA — A 71-year-old Air Force veteran died in Missouri with no family around him. Now, the funeral home handling... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:20:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Missing Wyoming teen may be in Audrain County
Missing Wyoming teen may be in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said they have information that a teenager from Wyoming may be in... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:19:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson says more testing and tough cuts are ahead
Gov. Parson says more testing and tough cuts are ahead
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday that both more tests and more tough decisions are ahead in... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Dry cleaners see massive drop in business as people work from home
Dry cleaners see massive drop in business as people work from home
COLUMBIA - In Boone County, dry cleaners are an essential business, so the doors at Robinson’s Cleaners never closed, but... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

MU Board of Curators discusses scenarios for fall semester
MU Board of Curators discusses scenarios for fall semester
COLUMBIA -- The UM System Board of Curators met on zoom Tuesday afternoon to discuss plans for the 2021 fiscal... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:36:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Boone County officials unveil COVID-19 digital dashboard
UPDATE: Boone County officials unveil COVID-19 digital dashboard
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone county officials hosted a community briefing to discuss the launch of a new dashboard and... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Lawsuit claims Missouri GOP redistricting measure is unfair
Lawsuit claims Missouri GOP redistricting measure is unfair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican proposal to undo key portions of a redistricting plan passed by voters just... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:08:00 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

Treece opposes raising utility rates at budget work session
Treece opposes raising utility rates at budget work session
COLUMBIA - Columbia Utilities Director David Sorrell met steep opposition from Mayor Brian Treece after Sorrell proposed raising utility rates... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:04:49 PM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

New study shows yoga may ease symptoms of depression
New study shows yoga may ease symptoms of depression
(CNN) -- Weekly sessions of yoga may ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues, according to a... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:50:35 AM CDT May 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Woman connected to Sylvan Lane drug deal, shooting pleads guilty
Woman connected to Sylvan Lane drug deal, shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - A woman tied to the deadly 2017 shooting of Randall King pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT May 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Callaway County deputies arrest two suspects who hit a Fulton officer with vehicle
UPDATE: Callaway County deputies arrest two suspects who hit a Fulton officer with vehicle
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested two suspects in the 3900 block of State Road F who struck a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT May 19, 2020 in Top Stories

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine though health experts question its effectiveness
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine though health experts question its effectiveness
(CNN) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday he is taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's long touted as... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:31:25 AM CDT May 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 58°
4am 59°
5am 60°
6am 60°