Twins Not Home Yet

The twins, Joy and Joya Kalu share a heart and a liver. Doctors said there is no way the girls can survive being separated. Before the twins were born, Doctors said the twins wouldn't survive birth.

"We didn't want to buy anything then," said Jacqueline Hemphill, the twins' mother. "I would be devastated going home to a house full of baby furniture. So I didn't expect to be going home with babies. Now I'm devastated because I can't go home because we don't have baby stuff for the babies."

The family is staying at Alexandra's House, a facility that helps families with babies that are not expected to survive after birth.