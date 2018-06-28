Twins Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Josh Willingham had three hits and came a homer away from hitting for the cycle to help the Minnesota Twins snap their six-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Sunday.

Jason Marquis (2-0) threw six strong innings for Minnesota, who also got three hits and a pair of RBIs from Danny Valencia.

Bruce Chen (0-3) had his worst outing of the season, giving up six runs on six hits in only 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, whose three-game winning streak ended. It was Chen's shortest outing since lasting 3 1/3 innings on July 9, 2010.

Willingham drove in two runs in his first game back from the paternity list following the birth of his son last week. He helped the Twins get to Chen early with a two-run triple in the first.

Chen had pitched well in his previous four starts but was out of sorts from the get-go Sunday, allowing Minnesota's first four batters to reach base. Valencia's first-inning single scored Willingham to make it 4-0.

After a 1-2-3 second, the Twins got to Chen again in the third with Willingham's leadoff double, and Valencia followed two batters later with an RBI triple. A sacrifice fly by Ryan Doumit put the Twins up 6-1, and Royals manager Ned Yost yanked Chen after he walked Trevor Plouffe.

Mike Moustakas homered in the second and added an RBI single in the fourth for the Royals. Eric Hosmer also drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth.

Doumit had an RBI double in the seventh for the Twins. Jared Burton and Glen Perkins each provided an inning of scoreless relief. Matt Capps allowed an RBI-single by Alcides Escobar in the ninth.