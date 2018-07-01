Twins Sweep Royals, Win Sunday Game 4-3

By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS - Pitcher Wade Davis made a wild flip home on a comebacker in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied past the Kansas City Royals 4-3 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

After the Royals scored three times in the eighth for a 3-2 lead, reliever Aaron Crow (0-1) walked two Minnesota batters to start the bottom half.

Davis struck out Joe Mauer, but Trevor Plouffe walked to load the bases. Chris Hermann then hit a tapper back to the mound and Davis, hoping to begin an easy double play, hesitated briefly after getting the ball out of his glove.

Davis' toss sailed past catcher Salvador Perez. Pedro Florimon scored the tying run and Brian Dozier slid home under Perez's return throw to Davis covering the plate.

Casey Fien (1-0) got one out and Glen Perkins posted his third save.

 

