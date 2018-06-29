Twister Caused Damage, but Again No Deaths

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis area continued cleaning up Monday from damage caused by the fourth tornado to hit the region in 2 1/2 years.

Like the New Year's Eve tornado in 2010, the Good Friday tornado in 2011 and the twister that hit St. Louis' famed Hill and suburban areas in April, widespread damage occurred. And just like those previous tornadoes, no one was killed. Experts believe that's partly due to people heeding warnings, and partly just good luck.

The storm Friday night spawned two tornadoes, one that began in St. Charles County and traveled 32 miles through parts of St. Louis County. The other started in northeast St. Louis County and went into Illinois.

Hundreds of homes were badly damaged, including at least 600 in St. Charles County.