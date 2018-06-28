Twitter explodes after shootings occur in Ferguson overnight
FERGUSON - Multiple people were shot in Ferguson late Sunday night and early Monday morning exactly one year after the shooting death of Michael Brown.
People took to Twitter after a peaceful protest became violent.
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said a man who opened fire on officers in Ferguson was in "critical, unstable" condition Monday morning after being struck when the officers returned fire.
When the incident first happened, the St. Louis County Police Department let people know in the area through Twitter.
Multiple shots fired in Ferguson. Please leave the area of Ferguson and West Florissant.
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 10, 2015
The police updated their Twitter feed with more information as they gave press conference.
(1/2) A St. Louis County officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting after comin g under heavy gunfire. pic.twitter.com/L4PqopaEF1
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 10, 2015
(2/2) During the gunfire, at least 2 unmarked cars took shots. We will release more details when available. pic.twitter.com/luPnp6iXqZ
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 10, 2015
Shooting suspect shot at responding officers. Suspect is in surgery. 4 officers on admin. leave. pic.twitter.com/ZlEuHEPCvJ
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 10, 2015
It's troubling that people can't exercise their rights b/c violent people want to disrupt peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/XXYejUNCvt
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 10, 2015
Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of anyone involved, but Tyrone Harris told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the injured man was his son, 18-year-old Tyrone Harris Jr.
Father of #Ferguson shooting victim says his son and Michael Brown were "real close." http://t.co/G9XtIUBn6v
— Jean Buchanan (@JABuchanan) August 10, 2015
The St. Louis NBC affiliate, KSDK, reported two other men were shot in a separate incident by an unknown suspect around 2:15 a.m. near a Michael Brown memorial.
.@stlcountypd says 17&19 yr olds shot by unknown suspect near #MichaelBrown memorial in #Ferguson pic.twitter.com/sosp6w60h0
— Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) August 10, 2015
Twitter users also posted pictures from the scene early Monday morning and late Sunday night.
W. Florissant Crime scene, cops & tanks. 3:45am August 10. pic.twitter.com/N3hd1OBdAT
— ChuckModi (@POPSspotSports) August 10, 2015
When the gunfire started on the right side by the Progressive sign, I was standing on the left by the Hair Salon. pic.twitter.com/9yiM0yrTkt
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) August 10, 2015
Tonight I let 4 guys run into the #HealSTL office to get away from the gunfire. While I was in the front, they stole laptops and iPads. SMH.
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) August 10, 2015