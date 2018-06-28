Two 17-year-old boys drown in Table Rock Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division Dive Team recovered the boys' bodies.

COLUMBIA - Two 17-year-old boys drowned when they were swimming away from their boat in Table Rock Lake on Tuesday.

According to an incident report, Shijian Lin and Isaac Mills were not wearing safety devices at the time of the drownings. The boat was stationary in the water and was not anchored at the time of the drownings.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division Dive Team, the Taney County Fire Department Dive Team and the Southern Stone County Fire Department investigated the incident.

Lin’s and Mills’ drownings were the first and second water fatalities in 2016 for the MSHP Marine Division Troop D Dive Team.