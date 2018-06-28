Two accused of running marijuana operation at federal wildlife refuge

JEFFERSON CITY – Two men were charged in connection to a marijuana-growing operation at a Howard County federal wildlife refuge Wednesday.

Carlos Vazguez, 26, and Rigaberto Reyes, 23, were each charged with possessing 100 or more marijuana plants with the intent to distribute. The prosecutor said both Vazguez and Reyes were in federal custody pending further proceedings.

Court documents show officers found a large marijuana growing operation at the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge Tuesday. Officers arrested Vazguez and Reyes at the refuge.

Officers said Vazguez and Reyes were carrying marijuana plants when they were arrested. The grow operation contained in excess of 500 marijuana plants in the ground, an affidavit said.

The affidavit said the operation encompassed approximately five acres where marijuana was hung, dried, packaged and processed for delivery. At least three separate locations had marijuana growing, with plants approximately five to six feet tall, the document said.