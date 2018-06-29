Two Accused of Using ATM Device to Steal Identities

ST. CHARLES - Two men from the Chicago area are facing charges in suburban St. Louis for a scheme to steal identity information from ATMs.

Police in Creve Coeur were called Sept. 17 to a U.S. Bank branch about a suspicious item attached to the light above the keypad of an ATM. Police say the device was used to record transactions.

Investigators used surveillance images to track down two suspects. Svetoslav Tanev and George Dimitrov Chalov were arrested Thursday in St. Charles while in the process of an ATM transaction.

Police say the men had several cloned debit cards and a large amount of money. Both face charges in St. Charles and St. Louis counties. Both are jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Messages left Tuesday with the suspects' attorneys were not returned.