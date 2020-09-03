Two additional caretakers of Carl Debrodie sentenced

WASHINGTON - Two additional caretakers of Carl DeBrodie were sentenced to prison on Wednesday, one day after caretaker Sherry Paulo was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice on Wednesday, Anthony Flores, 60, and Anthony R.K. Flores, were sentenced for their involvement in the death of Carl DeBrodie. DeBrodie's body was found encased in concrete in a trash can in April 2017, nearly six months after he died while under the care of Paulo, Flores and R.K. Flores.

Flores was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison, and R.K. Flores was sentenced to three years of probation, according to the release.

According to court documents, DeBrodie, who was a resident at Second Chance Home in Fulton, was taken to Paulo's home along with another resident of Second Chance Home, who remains unnamed.

DeBrodie and the unnamed resident were forced to sleep in the basement without mattresses or beds, according to documents. They were also forced to "physically fight each other for the benefit and amusement of...Paulo and her family."

In addition, DeBrodie was forced to do manual labor with no compensation.

According to documents, in October or November of 2016, Flores heard DeBrodie scream from the basement. He found DeBrodie seizing on the floor.

Instead of performing lifesaving measures, Flores and the second caretaker placed him in a shower with running water. DeBrodie eventually died and his body was placed in a trash can with cement by Paulo. All three caretakers were involved with covering up his death.

According to the Wednesday release from the DOJ, Paulo falsified numerous records, told another resident to lie in DeBrodie's bed and told another worker to bring a different resident to a doctor's appointment to get a prescription in DeBrodie's name.

In addition, Paulo used DeBrodie's electronic benefits card and filed false Medicaid claims. The false Medicaid claims totaled $106,795, according to the release.

According to the release, when DeBrodie was eventually reported missing in April 2017, the three caretakers told authorities they had seen him on April 17, 2017, when all three knew he had died in the October or November of 2016.

On Nov. 22, 2019, Paulo pleaded guilty to one count of willfully failing to provide necessary medical attention and one count of health care fraud. Flores pleaded guilty to one count of willfully failing to provide necessary medical attention. R.K. Flores pleaded guilty Feb. 12, 2020 to one count of knowingly falsifying a document with the intent to impede, obstruct and influence a federal investigation.