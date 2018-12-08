Two adults, infant killed in early morning fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two adults and a baby have died after in an early morning St. Louis fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the bodies were found when firefighters searched a home after putting out heavy flames. St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Greg Redmond says the victims were in the same first-floor room.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Redmond says nobody else was in the home when firefighters arrived shortly before 5 a.m.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.