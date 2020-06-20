Two adults, two children rescued after kayak trip
COLUMBIA— Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Southern Boone County Fire Protection District volunteers rescued four kayakers early Friday morning.
The two adults and two children started kayaking on Cedar Creek at 10 a.m. and didn't show up to the spot where they were supposed to be taken out by 11 p.m.
Crews searched until 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, and continued searching at 6 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers found the party safe at 7:48 a.m.
At 11 pm last night, we had a report of 4 kayakers (2 adults/2 kids) who put in on Cedar Creek at 10 am & didn’t show up at the takeout spot. Search w/ @SOBOCOFIRE continued until 2:30 am & again at 6 am.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 19, 2020
